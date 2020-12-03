Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arnab seeks stay to filing of chargesheet in suicide case

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who ordered re-investigation by the state CID, had no power to do so as the previous probe by the Alibaug police in Raigad district had been closed last year, it said. Goswami, one of the accused in the case which is being re-investigated, was arrested by Alibaug police last month before the Supreme Court granted him bail.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 18:56 IST
Arnab seeks stay to filing of chargesheet in suicide case

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday filed an urgent application before the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay to the filing of chargesheet and further proceedings in the 2018 Anvay Naik abetment to suicide case. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who ordered re-investigation by the state CID, had no power to do so as the previous probe by the Alibaug police in Raigad district had been closed last year, it said.

Goswami, one of the accused in the case which is being re-investigated, was arrested by Alibaug police last month before the Supreme Court granted him bail. Stating that his arrest on November 4 was illegal, Goswami in his plea also urged the HC to transfer the investigation to the CBI or any other independent agency.

The Maharashtra government in May this year ordered a reinvestigation out of vendetta, the petition alleged. "The Home Department...or any other government authority does not have the power to order a reinvestigation or fresh investigation in a case where an `A summary' report (clsoure report) is filed and the same is accepted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate," the petition said.

Deshmukh announced at a press conference in November that a "strong chargesheet" would be filed against Goswami, which showed that the state machinery was interfering in the case with a "malafide premeditated diktat to the law and order officers", it said. The re-investigation could not have been ordered without a judicial sanction and hence, the CID probe is illegal and "abuse of the process of law", Goswami said.

The announcement of reinvestigation reeked of the "malice, spiteful nature and vendetta of the political dispensation" in Maharashtra, the petition claimed. Goswami also sought permission to amend his main petition seeking quashing of the FIR. He wanted to add arguments against the state home department's letter of May 26 which announced re-investigation and about which he learnt only last month, he said.

Interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik committed suicide in 2018, allegedly because of non-payment of dues by firms of Goswami and two others. After the alleged abetment to suicide case was reopened, Goswami and other two were arrested on November 4, but the Supreme Court granted them bail on November 11.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US lawmaker set to be next House Foreign Affairs Committee chair bats for strong ties with India

US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is set to be the next chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India, as he underlined that most of the COVID-19 vaccines will be comi...

US report on Galwan clash: MEA says core issue in Sino-India standoff in Ladakh is to "strictly" follow bilateral border pacts

India on Thursday stressed that the core issue in the ongoing military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh was the need to strictly follow various bilateral pacts and protocols in their entirety on maintenance of peace along the Line of A...

Jharkhand CM urges Centre to allow admission in 3 new medical colleges

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that he has requested the Centre to lift the ban on admission of students in three new medical colleges of the state, asserting that the deficiencies in the infrastructure in those inst...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities inch higher to new records despite fears of pandemic spike

World equity benchmarks inched higher along with safe haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasury bonds on Thursday as hopes for a vaccine-led economic recovery offset warnings the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic could spike in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020