Woman alleges rape in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A 22-year-old woman has accused a man of raping her when she was alone at her home in a village in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Thursday. Based on her complaint, a rape case was lodged against the man late Thursday evening, they said.

The woman alleged that he raped her on November 26 and threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to the family members, said Station House Officer (SHO), Ghatoli, Ajit Choudhary. In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused had barged into her room, gagged her and raped her, the SHO said.

A week after the alleged incident, the survivor mustered courage and approached the police along with her mother, the SHO said. She was sent for medical examination on Thursday and her statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) would be recorded in the next few days, Choudhary said.

He said the matter is being probed..