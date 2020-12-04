Left Menu
India reports less than 50k COVID cases for 27th day in a row; 36,594 new infections in last 24 hours

India reported less than 50,000 cases for the 27th day in a row with 36,594 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 11:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported less than 50,000 cases for the 27th day in a row with 36,594 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Friday. The overall coronavirus cases reached 95,71,559, including 4,16,082 active cases and 90,16,289 recoveries. With 540 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,39,188.

According to the ministry, India's active caseload has further dipped to 4.35 per cent of the total number of cases as daily recoveries have been outnumbering the new cases for the past seven days. The last time the daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Meanwhile, the total number of tests for the COVID-19 conducted in the country reached 14,47,27,749, of which, 11,70,102 were conducted on Thursday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. Maharashtra has the maximum number of active cases in the country at 85,535, the Union Health Ministry said. A total of 17,03,274 people have also recovered from coronavirus infection in the state, while 47,472 have lost their lives to it, it said.

The coronavirus situation in Delhi has started to see considerable improvement with 29,120 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The national capital has reported 5,43,514 recoveries and 9,424 death till Thursday morning, said the Union Health Ministry. Mizoram reported seven new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total cases in the state reached 3,888, including 3,647 discharges and six deaths. There are 235 active cases in Mizoram.

Meanwhile, Director of the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Randeep Guleria, has said that he is hopeful that India will get an emergency-use authorisation for a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this month or early next month. (ANI)

