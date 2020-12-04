CUTS International releases tool kit on 'competition and access to healthcare'PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:43 IST
Advocacy group CUTS International on Friday released a tool kit on 'competition and access to healthcare'
The tool kit provides guidance on using both ex-ante and ex-post competition policy as tools to enhance access to healthcare, the urgency of which has increased in the wake of COVID-19, it said in a release
During a webinar, where the tool kit was released, participants discussed about anti-competitive practices seen in healthcare and pharmaceutical sector.