Smuggling of endangered birds: Calcutta HC initiates suo motu writ petition

Having regard to the urgency of the matter and because of the current winter season, we see that there is urgent need to consider the issuance of further orders without delay, the division bench said, fixing the matter for hearing on December eight.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 23:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Taking cognisance of a newspaper report on smuggling and illegal trading of endangered species of birds especially during the winter season, the Calcutta High Court on Friday initiated a suo motu writ petition and ordered an urgent hearing of the matter. A division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed that a number of officers related to forests and conservation of wildlife be impleaded as respondents in the proceedings.

The bench directed that the advocate general of West Bengal will render assistance to the court in his capacity as an advocate apart from appearing on behalf of the state. "Having regard to the urgency of the matter and because of the current winter season, we see that there is urgent need to consider the issuance of further orders without delay," the division bench said, fixing the matter for hearing on December eight.

