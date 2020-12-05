Left Menu
Development News Edition

First meeting of SLOC held for celebration of 60th year of Goa's liberation

The first meeting of the state-level organizing committee for the celebration of 60th year of Goa's Liberation beginning December 19, 2020, to December 19, 2021, was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the secretariat, Porvorim on Friday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 05-12-2020 08:09 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 08:09 IST
First meeting of SLOC held for celebration of 60th year of Goa's liberation
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The first meeting of the state-level organizing committee for the celebration of 60th year of Goa's Liberation beginning December 19, 2020, to December 19, 2021, was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the secretariat, Porvorim on Friday. The meeting deliberated on various aspects of organising the programme and decided to have Gymkhana Panaji as the venue to organise the main event instead of Azad Maidan, Panaji.

In the meeting, Sawant informed that President of India Shri. Ram Nath Kovind has consented to be the Chief Guest for the function. Members of SLOC expressed satisfaction on the plan and presentation made for the main event on December 19 and the year-long programme ahead.

It was also decided to constitute a subcommittee to finalise and approve the cultural event to be showcased at the main programme. Members of SLOC expressed willingness to submit suggestions towards planning yearlong programme.Director, Information and Publicity made the detailed presentation focusing objectives of the celebration of 60th year of Goa's Liberation. He informed that the entire programme aims to promote Goa's cultural heritage, history, tourism and economy at the national and international level.

The meeting was attended by most of the members of the committee. The committee comprised of Union Minister for AYUSH Shri. Shripad Naik, Council of Ministers, Member of Parliament, All members of Goa Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition, Freedom Fighters and prominent industrialists, eminent personalities. Department of Information and Publicity is the Nodal Department to organize the programme, as informed by the Department of Information and publicity. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump orders most American troops to leave Somalia

The Pentagon has said it is pulling most US troops out of Somalia on President Donald Trumps orders, continuing a post-election push by Trump to shrink US involvement in counterterrorism missions abroad. Without providing details, the Penta...

Contribution of life in soil ‘remains largely underestimated’, says UN agriculture agency

Ahead of World Soil Day, marked on 5 December, FAO launched its first ever report on The State of Knowledge of Soil Biodiversity. The report examines the potential of soil organisms in ensuring sustainable agri-food systems and mitigating...

We 'miscalculated' MVA's combined power in MLC polls, says Fadnavis

After the BJP won only one seat in Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday admitted that his party had miscalculated the combined power of the three parties -- Shiv Sena, Congress, Nationalis...

JJP seeks withdrawal of cases against protesting farmers

A delegation of the Jannayak Janta Party JJP leaders met state Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday and sought withdrawal of cases registered against farmers participating in the Dilli Chalo protest march against the Centres farm laws. Speaking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020