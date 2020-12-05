US raised prospect of blacklisting Yemen's Houthis - Oman foreign minister

Oman's foreign minister said on Saturday the top U.S. diplomat for the Middle East had discussed with his country the possibility of Washington designating Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement as a terrorist group.

"Yes that was raised," Sayyed Badr Al Busaidi told a Bahrain summit in response to a question on whether the designation had been raised by David Schenker during a visit to Muscat.

"I don't think there is a solution based on classifying or blockading one key player in that conflict and not bringing them to the negotiating table," the Omani minister added.