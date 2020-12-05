India's overall COVID-19 case count crosses 96-lakh mark

Left Menu
The overall coronavirus cases in India crossed the 96-lakh mark with 36,652 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 23:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The overall coronavirus cases in India crossed the 96-lakh mark with 36,652 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. The overall COVID-19 cases reached 96,08,211, including 4,09,689 active cases and 90,58,822 recoveries.

Meanwhile, India reported less than 50,000 cases for the 28th day in a row. With 512 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,39,700. Delhi reported 3,419 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 5,89,544. According to the Delhi government health bulletin, 4,916 recoveries and 77 deaths were reported on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths and 1,449 recoveries. The total cases are 2,13,050 and total recoveries are 1,96,192 while the death toll is 3,326. The active cases are 13,532. West Bengal reported 3,175 new COVID-19 cases, 3,207 recoveries, and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department.

With 905 new COVID-19 cases, 945 cured cases and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in Himachal Pradesh rose to 44,405 till date. Karnataka reported 1,325 new COVID-19 cases (709 in Bengaluru), 1,400 discharges, and 12 deaths today.

Uttar Pradesh reported 1,940 new COVID-19 cases, 2,230 discharges and 23 deaths on Saturday. A total of 98 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Chandigarh today. The total cases have risen to 17,926. The death toll is at 289, the Union Territory Administration said.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,366 new COVID19 cases, 1,407 discharges, and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, State Health Department, Government of Tamil Nadu said. Manipur reported 166 new COVID-19 cases, 210 recoveries and 4 deaths today, taking total cases to 25,857 including 22,655 recoveries, 299 deaths and 2,903 active cases, State Health Department said.

On Friday, during an all-party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the COVID-19 vaccine is expected in the next few weeks, and vaccination will start in India as soon as scientists give a green signal. (ANI)

