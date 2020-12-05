UK and EU leaders say Brexit talks to resume in bid to find a deal

UK and EU leaders say Brexit talks to resume in bid to find a dealReuters | London | Updated: 06-12-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 23:37 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asked their Brexit negotiators to resume talks but cautioned no deal was possible unless key issues were resolved.
"Significant differences remain on three critical issues: level playing field, governance and fisheries," Johnson and von der Leyen said in a joint statement. "Both sides underlined that no agreement is feasible if these issues are not resolved."
"Whilst recognising the seriousness of these differences, we agreed that a further effort should be undertaken by our negotiating teams to assess whether they can be resolved," they said.
- READ MORE ON:
- von der Leyen
- Boris Johnson
- Leyen
- British
- Johnson
- Ursula
ALSO READ
Premier League welcomes Boris Johnson's announcement on return of fans into stadiums
Father Christmas will deliver presents this Christmas, Boris Johnson assures children
Boris Johnson defends tier-based lockdown in letter to rebel colleagues
TEXT-Joint statement from UK PM Johnson and EU's von der Leyen