Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT directs DDA to look into plea alleging discharge of untreated sewage in east Delhi lake

The tribunals order came on a plea filed by city resident R P Singhal alleging that the Sanjay Lake park near Mayur Vihar is being polluted by ingress of sewage in the water body.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 14:13 IST
NGT directs DDA to look into plea alleging discharge of untreated sewage in east Delhi lake
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to look into a plea alleging garbage burning and discharge of untreated sewage into a lake in east Delhi. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel asked the Vice Chairman of the DDA to ensure proper action in the matter expeditiously.

The order came after the DDA filed an affidavit stating that all norms are being complied with and that tiles are being placed in the Sanjay Lake park in an interlocking way to allow the water to seep through. "The park is being developed for the convenience of the people. The footpath, cycle track, children play equipment etc. are being provided in the park. Water tank and sprinklers are being installed for irrigation purpose at the site, however, no concretisation is being done," the DDA said. The petitioner, however, alleged that DDA has completely failed to respond to the serious issues relating to garbage burning as well as the discharge of untreated sewage into the lake and the park.

The applicant contended that as per Master Plan of Delhi 2021, while it may be permissible to have food court and adventure park activities in a district park, the same must be done in an eco-friendly manner. The tribunal's order came on a plea filed by city resident R P Singhal alleging that the Sanjay Lake park near Mayur Vihar is being polluted by ingress of sewage in the water body. The plea alleged that Sanjay Lake and Sanjay Lake Park are being polluted for which the DDA and Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) have to take necessary steps.

Concretisation around trees is taking place in violation of orders of the tribunal, the petitioner submitted, adding that he made a representation to authorities but no action has been taken till date.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

UK regulator who approved COVID jab says 'we are ready' for no-deal Brexit

The head of Britains medicines regulator, asked whether the COVID-19 vaccine rollout risked being disrupted if Britain and the European Union fail to reach a trade deal before the end of the Brexit transition period, said we are ready.Weve ...

2 on England cricket's touring party test positive for COVID

Two members of the England touring party in South Africa have returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Sunday, as the first one-day international was canceled because of a virus outbreak at ...

Australia post 194-5 against India in 2nd T20I

Put in to bat, Australia scored a challenging 194 for five against India in the second T20 International at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Sunday. Skipper Matthew Wade made a quick-fire 32-ball 58 at the top, while Steve Smith hit 46 off...

Kushwaha-Nitish meeting triggers reunion buzz, RLSP chief downplays speculations

Amid buzz that former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may join hands again, following their recent meeting here four days ago, the RLSP chief on Sunday downplayed the speculations as premature guesswork. Kush...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020