Frothing in Yamna: CPCB asks agencies of Delhi, UP, Haryana to ensure treatment of sewage

Taking cognizance of this, the CPCB issued directions to DJB to submit a time bound action plan to ensure compliance of norms by STPs and that no untreated sewage is discharged to these drains.Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC has been directed to take action against non-complying Common Effluent Treatment Plans CETPs and industrial units, it said.

A visual of Yamuna river. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Sunday expressed concern over the growing pollution and frothing in Yamuna and asked the agencies concerned in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure no sewage is discharged into the river. The apex pollution watchdog directed agencies concerned to submit action taken report (ATR) by December 15.

In an official statement, the CPCB said the water quality of the river was becoming toxic with high ammonia levels due to discharge of untreated waste in it and directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to take time bound action and ensure no sewage is discharged into the river. "CPCB monitored water quality of river Yamuna and drains discharging into the river. "In the past, the CPCB observed froth formation and increase in ammonia levels in river Yamuna because of discharge of untreated sewage, non-operation of existing Sewage Treatment Plants (STP), improper functioning of Effluent Treatment Plants(ETPs) installed by the industries and Common Effluent Treatment Plants( CETPs) located on the banks of river Yamuna," it said. The central body said it monitored 22 drains recently which indicated that 14 drains (in Sonia Vihar, Najafgarh, Shastri Park, Shahdara, etc.) were found untapped, discharging sewage.

"While five drains are 100 per cent tapped and no flow at downward of interception observed, two drains were found tapped but overflow into river Yamuna was observed. "One drain has no flow at all. Due to partially/untreated discharge of sewage and industrial effluent containing phosphorus, many times, foaming also is observed," it said. Taking cognizance of this, the CPCB issued directions to DJB to submit a time bound action plan to ensure compliance of norms by STPs and that no untreated sewage is discharged to these drains.

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been directed to take action against non-complying Common Effluent Treatment Plans (CETPs) and industrial units, it said. "Similar directions have also been issued to State Pollution Control Boards of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh," it said.

