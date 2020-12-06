New Mumbai Cong chief: Block presidents get SMS-call for views

Each of the 227 block presidents of Mumbai Congress on Sunday got an SMS and a pre-recorded call from the party's Maharashtra in charge HK Patil asking their views on who should be the next city unit chief, party sources said. The pre-recorded call asked them to follow steps to register their opinion.

"The pre-recorded call informed that we would soon get a new city unit president and asked us to mention our choice for the post," a source said, adding that the appointment is expected by the month-end. Party sources said Amarjit Singh Manhas, Bhai Jagtap, Suresh Shetty, Naseem Khan, Madhu Chavanand Charan Singh Sapra are among the front-runners for the post.

Patil had earlier held meetings with leaders at the state and city levels to discuss an organizational reshuffle.