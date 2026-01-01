Haryana Government to Investigate Alleged Labour Department Scandal
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered an inquiry into potential irregularities in worker registration and work slips verification by the labour department. Estimated at Rs 1,500 crore, this discrepancy is being examined by a committee led by IAS Pankaj Aggarwal, with a report due in a month.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has initiated a high-level probe into suspected discrepancies in the verification of work slips and worker registrations within the state's labour department.
The investigation, led by IAS officer Pankaj Aggarwal and supported by IAS officer Rajiv Rattan and IPS officer Pankaj Nain, aims to uncover the depth of alleged irregularities amounting to approximately Rs 1,500 crore.
Reports from 13 districts have been prepared, and the committee is set to deliver a comprehensive report upon receiving data from the remaining areas, highlighting the significance of benefits for construction workers under labour schemes.
