One dead, 3 injured in explosion during land-levelling work

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a blast, apparently of some explosive material, during land-levelling work in Sangli district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred in Tasgaon tehsil's Bastawade village around 4 pm, they said.

"It is suspected that the explosive material, most probably gelatine sticks, might have exploded due to overheating of some machinery lying around during the hill levelling work," an police official from Sangli said. "One person was killed and three others sustained critical injuries," he said, adding that following the explosion, some heavy vehicles used for transportation also caught fire.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, he added..