PM Modi pays tribute to armed forces, families on Armed Forces Flag Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day and expressed gratitude to the armed forces and their families. "Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to express gratitude to our armed forces and their families. India is proud of their heroic service and selfless sacrifice. Do contribute towards the welfare of our forces. This gesture will help so many of our brave personnel and their families," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the Armed forces. Appealing to people to contribute towards Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) to honour sacrifices made by soldiers in the line of duty, Defence Minister last week had announced that Armed Forces Flag Day would be celebrated throughout December.

Speaking to ANI, Singh had said, "Centre and States along with Sainik Board will celebrate 'Armed Forces Flag Day' throughout December. It's our national responsibility to support families of our security personnel, who have lost their lives or suffered injuries in the line of duty." Although December 7 is commemorated as 'Armed Forces Flag Day' every year, this year Centre has announced that the whole month would be celebrated as 'Armed Forces Flag Day' to honour the sacrifices by armed forces in the line of duty.

"I appeal to everyone to contribute towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Let us express our commitment to our country and the Armed Forces," Singh added. The collected fund is used for the welfare of the Armed Forces personnel and ex-servicemen and also to rehabilitate battle causalities. (ANI)