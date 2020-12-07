Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi pays tribute to armed forces, families on Armed Forces Flag Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day and expressed gratitude to the armed forces and their families.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 12:14 IST
PM Modi pays tribute to armed forces, families on Armed Forces Flag Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit: PM Modi). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day and expressed gratitude to the armed forces and their families. "Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to express gratitude to our armed forces and their families. India is proud of their heroic service and selfless sacrifice. Do contribute towards the welfare of our forces. This gesture will help so many of our brave personnel and their families," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the Armed forces. Appealing to people to contribute towards Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) to honour sacrifices made by soldiers in the line of duty, Defence Minister last week had announced that Armed Forces Flag Day would be celebrated throughout December.

Speaking to ANI, Singh had said, "Centre and States along with Sainik Board will celebrate 'Armed Forces Flag Day' throughout December. It's our national responsibility to support families of our security personnel, who have lost their lives or suffered injuries in the line of duty." Although December 7 is commemorated as 'Armed Forces Flag Day' every year, this year Centre has announced that the whole month would be celebrated as 'Armed Forces Flag Day' to honour the sacrifices by armed forces in the line of duty.

"I appeal to everyone to contribute towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Let us express our commitment to our country and the Armed Forces," Singh added. The collected fund is used for the welfare of the Armed Forces personnel and ex-servicemen and also to rehabilitate battle causalities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to entertain plea of ARG Outlier Media seeking protection in cases lodged in Maha

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, which owns the Republic Media network, seeking protection for the group and its employees in the cases lodged against them in Maharashtra. The ...

Hojbjerg is phenomenal, he is going to be coach one day: Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho heaped praises on midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and termed him as a phenomenal player after the sides 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday. Hojbjerg played a key role in the north London derby clash as S...

Our govt is carrying out all-round development of urban infrastructure: PM after inaugurating construction of Agra Metro project.

Our govt is carrying out all-round development of urban infrastructure PM after inaugurating construction of Agra Metro project....

UK is going ahead with treaty breach bill, junior minister says

The United Kingdom will press ahead on Monday with the Internal Market Bill that breaches the Brexit divorce treaty, a junior foreign office minister said on Monday.The Internal Market Bill contains really important clauses that protect the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020