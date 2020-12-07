Macron says he raised Egypt's rights record with Sisi

Macron says he raised Egypt's rights record with SisiReuters | Paris | Updated: 07-12-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 17:28 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had spoken frankly to Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about matters of human rights in the North African country, though he gave few details.
Macron made his remarks at a press conference with Sisi after the two leaders held talks at the Elysee Palace. Sisi was making a two-day visit to France, though hopes of nurturing closer ties were overshadowed by a furore over Cairo's rights record.
Macron also said that while progress had been made in stabilising Libya, threats persisted from external actors.
