U.S. designates 14 Chinese officials in Hong Kong-related sanctions

The United States slapped sanctions on 14 Chinese officials on Monday in new Hong Kong-related designations, according to the U.S. Treasury Department website.

The individuals are all members of China's National People's Congress, according to the website. The move comes after Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government last month expelled four opposition members from its legislature after China's parliament gave city authorities new powers to curb dissent.

