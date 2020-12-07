U.S. designates 14 Chinese officials in Hong Kong-related sanctions

U.S. designates 14 Chinese officials in Hong Kong-related sanctionsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:10 IST
The United States slapped sanctions on 14 Chinese officials on Monday in new Hong Kong-related designations, according to the U.S. Treasury Department website.
The individuals are all members of China's National People's Congress, according to the website. The move comes after Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government last month expelled four opposition members from its legislature after China's parliament gave city authorities new powers to curb dissent.
Also Read: Senior Chinese diplomat visits Japan amid regional tensions
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese