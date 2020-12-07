Left Menu
Polish, Hungarian PMs speak amid EU budget veto standoff

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 07-12-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:02 IST
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is currently having a video call with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, his office said on Monday, as European leaders wait to see if a compromise can be reached on the pair's veto of the EU budget and recovery fund.

The European Union needs a signal from Poland and Hungary on Monday or Tuesday that they will drop their veto of the EU budget and recovery fund, or the bloc will have to set it up without the two member states, a senior EU diplomat said.

