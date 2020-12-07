Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa, Singhu borders and NH-44 to remain closed on Tuesday: Delhi Traffic Police

Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa, Singhu borders and NH-44 will remain closed on Tuesday due to the farmer protests, said the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday. Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) tweeted, "Traffic Alert: Tikri, Jharoda and Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai Border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic."

DTP tweet added, "Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, NH 44." DTP has also issued an advisory to wear masks, follow social distancing and follow COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)