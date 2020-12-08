Terror links: Delhi court sends five arrested from Shakarpur to 4-day police remand

A Delhi court sent five men with alleged linkages with terror groups, who were arrested after an exchange of fire in Delhi's Shakarpur area, to four-day police remand on Tuesday. The Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested the five accused on Monday. According to the police, two of the five arrested men are from Punjab while the remaining are from Kashmir.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Sahil Khumri on Tuesday decided to send five men to four-day police custody. The Delhi Police had sought eight-day remand for further interrogation and investigation in the matter. Advocate Quasar Khan, representing the accused in the matter, had opposed the remand application of the accused persons.

According to the Delhi Police, out of the five, one was allegedly involved in the sensational murder of Shaurya Chakra recipient Balwinder Singh Sandhu. Sandhu, who was conferred with the bravery award for fighting against terrorism for years, was shot dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran district in October this year. The police have also recovered 2 kg heroin worth Rs 8 crores in the international market along with Rs 1 lakh cash and two cars from the accused. The police also recovered two semi-automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges from their possession.

The arrested persons identified as Shabbir Ahmed, Ayub Pathan, Riyaz, Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh have alleged linkages with terror groups, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said that weapons and other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. "Five persons apprehended following an exchange of fire in the Shakarpur area of Delhi. Two of them are from Punjab, three are from Kashmir. Weapons and other incriminating materials recovered," he said.

Top officials of Delhi Police said the group was backed by Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for carrying out narco-terrorism activities in the country. (ANI)