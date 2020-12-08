Left Menu
Development News Edition

Terror links: Delhi court sends five arrested from Shakarpur to 4-day police remand

A Delhi court sent five men with alleged linkages with terror groups, who were arrested after an exchange of fire in Delhi's Shakarpur area, to four-day police remand on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:08 IST
Terror links: Delhi court sends five arrested from Shakarpur to 4-day police remand
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court sent five men with alleged linkages with terror groups, who were arrested after an exchange of fire in Delhi's Shakarpur area, to four-day police remand on Tuesday. The Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested the five accused on Monday. According to the police, two of the five arrested men are from Punjab while the remaining are from Kashmir.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Sahil Khumri on Tuesday decided to send five men to four-day police custody. The Delhi Police had sought eight-day remand for further interrogation and investigation in the matter. Advocate Quasar Khan, representing the accused in the matter, had opposed the remand application of the accused persons.

According to the Delhi Police, out of the five, one was allegedly involved in the sensational murder of Shaurya Chakra recipient Balwinder Singh Sandhu. Sandhu, who was conferred with the bravery award for fighting against terrorism for years, was shot dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran district in October this year. The police have also recovered 2 kg heroin worth Rs 8 crores in the international market along with Rs 1 lakh cash and two cars from the accused. The police also recovered two semi-automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges from their possession.

The arrested persons identified as Shabbir Ahmed, Ayub Pathan, Riyaz, Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh have alleged linkages with terror groups, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said that weapons and other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. "Five persons apprehended following an exchange of fire in the Shakarpur area of Delhi. Two of them are from Punjab, three are from Kashmir. Weapons and other incriminating materials recovered," he said.

Top officials of Delhi Police said the group was backed by Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for carrying out narco-terrorism activities in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland has bought over COVID-19 vaccine 60 mln doses, PM says

Poland has bought over 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from six producers, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.We are secured - and now is the time for a great challenge, which is the implementation of the National COVID...

SC stays contempt proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the contempt of court proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari in connection with the alleged non-payment of the market rent for the government bungalow allocated to him as a former...

Malaysia Airlines Integrates Diverse Traditional Musical Instruments in its New Boarding Music jointly with Aeroplay Entertainment

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Mumbai Maharashtra India, December 8 ANIBusinessWire India Malaysia Airlines has enhanced its inflight experience with a piece of brand- new boarding music that infuses more Malaysian elements via a harmonious blend o...

France confirms severe bird flu outbreak on duck farm

The French farm ministry said on Tuesday that highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu had been found on a duck farm in the southwest of the country, confirming Frances first farm outbreak of the virus this year.The outbreak was first reported on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020