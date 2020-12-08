Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of sixth round of talks, farmers to meet Home Minister at 7 pm today

A day before the sixth round of talks between the protesting farmers and the Central government, farmer leaders have been invited to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 pm on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 15:50 IST
Ahead of sixth round of talks, farmers to meet Home Minister at 7 pm today
Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A day before the sixth round of talks between the protesting farmers and the Central government, farmer leaders have been invited to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 pm on Tuesday. "We have a meeting with the Home Minister at 7 pm today. We are going to Singhu Border now and from there we will go to the Home Minister," Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait told reporters here.

This comes even as the farmers, who have been protesting at several borders of the national capital since November 26 against the farm laws, have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' today, which has gain support from all corners, including opposition parties and lawyers. Notably, after the fifth round of talks remained inconclusive, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. Leaders of farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the government so far.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey calls on EU to act with common sense, says wants to improve ties

Turkey wants to improve ties with the European Union on the basis of full membership, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding that problems between them could only be solved if the bloc acted with common sense at a summit ...

Britain's competition regulator sets out new regime for tech giants

Britains competition watchdog outlined a new regime for regulating tech giants such as Google and Facebook, saying it needed new powers to harness the full potential of digital markets and drive competition and innovation.It proposed a new,...

U.S. Treasury official says G20 debt relief scheme must be transparent

U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Brent McIntosh said on Tuesday that continuing vigilance was needed to check that China and other countries participate transparently in a Group of 20 debt relief framework. Leaders of ...

'Go for it,' says grandmother who got world's first Pfizer COVID vaccine in Britain

Margaret Keenan, the 90-year-old grandmother who became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial in Britain on Tuesday, has a message for others go for it to beat the devastating disease. An ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020