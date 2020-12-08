Left Menu
Bengaluru, Dec 8 (PTI) Closing bullion rates on Tuesday.

Standard gold [99.5 purity] Rs 49,850 per 10 gram

Ornament gold Rs 4,635 per gram

Silverspot [.999 fineness] Rs 64,800 per kg.PTI DVRSSPTI PTI

