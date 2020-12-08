Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't insist on presence of auto rickshaw owners for vehicle transfer, NOCs: HC to AAP govt

Justice Najmi Waziri said if an owner or individual applicant is required to be physically present, specific and detailed reasons for the same shall be given by the transport department.The court noted in its order that the Delhi governments transport department itself acknowledged there was no authority under the statute or the rules which mandates that auto rickshaw owners have to be present at the time of changes andor endorsement or alteration or issuance of a no objection certificate NOC andor duplicate registration certificate etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:54 IST
Don't insist on presence of auto rickshaw owners for vehicle transfer, NOCs: HC to AAP govt

Noting that COVID-19 cases in the national capital ''have risen to alarming levels'', the Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to ensure no auto rickshaw owner is asked to be personally present before the transport department for services like transfer of ownership, NOCs or change of address in vehicle registration certificate. Justice Najmi Waziri said if an owner or individual applicant is required to be physically present, ''specific and detailed reasons for the same shall be given by the transport department''.

The court noted in its order that the Delhi government's transport department itself acknowledged there was no authority under the statute or the rules which mandates that auto rickshaw owners have to be present at the time of changes and/or endorsement or alteration or issuance of a no objection certificate (NOC) and/or duplicate registration certificate etc. It also noted that the department had itself issued two orders -- one in June last year and another in March this year -- by which requirement of physical appearance for the said endorsements was dispensed with. The direction and the observations by the court came while hearing a plea by a union espousing the interests of auto rickshaw drivers and owners who have alleged that they were being ''singled out'' for a special mode of transfer of vehicles, which is not prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 or the relevant rules, by asking for their personal appearance before the department.

The Delhi government, in its defense, told the court that the physical presence of owners was being sought due to some instances where ''unscrupulous elements'' duped legitimate owners by ''seeking transfer of ownership, HP addition/deletion, change of address, duplicate registration certificate, endorsement of alteration, issue of NOC, etc., of auto rickshaws''. The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 20, 2021.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Natarajan could be great for India heading into T20 World Cup: Kohli

Impressed by newcomer T Natarajans ability to deliver under pressure, India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said the seamer could be a great asset for the team heading into next years T20 World Cup. The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu has been s...

Goswami seeks stay to probe by Mumbai police in TRP scam

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami moved the Bombay High Court on Tuesday seeking a stay to further investigation by the Mumbai police in the alleged Television Rating Points TRP manipulation scam. The petition, filed by Goswami and ...

Hong Kong bank account freezes rekindle asset safety fears

Hong Kong police moves to freeze the accounts of several people linked to pro-democracy protests is prompting some residents to shift part of their savings overseas, bankers and lawyers said. Banks were asked by police to freeze the account...

Goa's COVID-19 tally reaches 48,935; active cases now 1,310

Goas coronavirus caseload went up by 159 and reached 48,935 on Tuesday, while the number of people discharged increased by 146 to touch 46,924, said an official. The overall toll in the state is 701 and the number of active cases stand at 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020