Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: 18 held for illegal sex trade from Gr Noida spa

Eighteen people, including seven women, have been arrested for alleged involvement in illegal sex trade in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday. Seven women and 11 men involved in the illegal flesh trade have been arrested from the spa centre.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:15 IST
UP: 18 held for illegal sex trade from Gr Noida spa

Eighteen people, including seven women, have been arrested for alleged involvement in illegal sex trade in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday. The racket was busted after the local police raided a spa centre located at the Jagat Farm market on Monday evening, according to officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said the raid was conducted by officials from the local Beta 2 police station. ''Seven women and 11 men involved in the illegal flesh trade have been arrested from the spa centre. An FIR has been registered against them and further proceedings are underway,'' Singh said.

Police have seized 18 mobile phones, two digital video recorders of CCTV, eight jewellery items of yellow-colour metal, some viagra tablets, among others, from the spot, officials said. The FIR has been lodged under provisions of The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, they added.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar talks to Afghan counterpart, appreciates update on peace process

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talked with Afghani counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar on Tuesday during which they discussed bilateral development cooperation between New Delhi and Kabul. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he appreci...

WRAPUP 4-In COVID-19 milestone for West, Britain starts mass vaccination

A 90-year-old grandmother became the worlds first person to receive a fully-tested COVID-19 shot on Tuesday, as Britain began mass-vaccinating its people in a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime his...

Natarajan could be great for India heading into T20 World Cup: Kohli

Impressed by newcomer T Natarajans ability to deliver under pressure, India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said the seamer could be a great asset for the team heading into next years T20 World Cup. The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu has been s...

Goswami seeks stay to probe by Mumbai police in TRP scam

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami moved the Bombay High Court on Tuesday seeking a stay to further investigation by the Mumbai police in the alleged Television Rating Points TRP manipulation scam. The petition, filed by Goswami and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020