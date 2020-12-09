Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. lawmakers ask Intel, Nvidia about sale of tech to China used against Uighurs

The U.S. State Department has accused Chinese officials of subjecting Uighur Muslims to torture, abuse "and trying to basically erase their culture and their religion." Earlier this year, U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation calling for sanctions over the repression of China's Uighurs.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 01:16 IST
U.S. lawmakers ask Intel, Nvidia about sale of tech to China used against Uighurs

Republican Senator Marco Rubio and Democratic Representative Jim McGovern on Tuesday sent letters to Intel Corp and Nvidia Corp seeking information on the sale of advanced computer chips allegedly used by China to conduct mass surveillance on Uighurs in the country's remote Xinjiang region. Rubio is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee which oversees human rights, and McGovern chairs the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

The letters were sent to the chief executives of the companies, who were asked to respond to questions about their exports to China. The executives were also asked whether they knew their technology would be used to support surveillance activities conducted by China's police forces and whether they took steps to ensure their products were not used for human rights abuses or to compromise U.S. national security.

The United Nations has previously estimated that more than a million Muslims have been detained in camps in the Xinjiang region. The U.S. State Department has accused Chinese officials of subjecting Uighur Muslims to torture, abuse "and trying to basically erase their culture and their religion." Earlier this year, U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation calling for sanctions over the repression of China's Uighurs.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-In COVID-19 milestone for West, Britain starts mass vaccination

A 90-year-old grandmother became the worlds first person to receive a fully-tested COVID-19 shot on Tuesday, as Britain began mass-vaccinating its people in a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime his...

US STOCKS-Vaccine boost helps send Wall Street to record

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as each of the major averages touched record levels in part due to a boost from the healthcare sector on positive COVID-19 vaccine news, while uncertainty over fresh fiscal stimulus held gains in check. Johnson ...

Elon Musk relocates to Texas from California

Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he had relocated to Texas from California as he wants to focus more on the new Tesla Inc plant and his SpaceX venture.Musk confirmed the move in an interview with Matt Murray, the Wall St...

Biden's incoming national security aide 'deeply concerned' about Hong Kong crackdown

President-elect Joe Bidens incoming national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday said he was deeply concerned about the continuing arrests and the imprisonment of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.Hong Kong police arrested eight mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020