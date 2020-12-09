Left Menu
UNESCO-LAWIO organized training workshop to implement 1954 Hague Convention treaty

During the 3-day training, the Egyptian military personnel substantiated the important role that the armed forces of the Arab states can undertake in strengthening the capacity of military forces to protect movable and immovable cultural heritage in times of military operations, as well as to foster a spirit of culture protection among military personnel.

From 24-26 June 2019, UNESCO Cairo Office, in coordination with the Liaison Agency with International Organizations from the Egyptian Ministry of Defence, (LAWIO), organized a training workshop focused on the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural.

Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and its 1999 Second Protocol as well as on the legal instruments related to cultural property protection under international criminal law.

