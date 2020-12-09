Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Smoother glide path' to Brexit trade deal after N.Ireland accord, UK's Gove says

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:51 IST
'Smoother glide path' to Brexit trade deal after N.Ireland accord, UK's Gove says
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain and the European Union have a smoother glide path to a Brexit trade deal now they have agreed on the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit supremo, Michael Gove, said on Wednesday.

"There is a smoother glide path towards a possible deal," Gove said, referring to the removal of clauses in draft British laws that would have broken the 2020 Brexit divorce treaty.

"I hope that we will secure a free trade agreement," Gove told Sky, adding that if a deal was not done the finance minister would take steps to ensure British businesses were competitive.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Very special to play in front of you all again: Finch thanks spectators

Australia ODI skipper Aaron Finch thanked fans for supporting the team during the limited-overs series against India and said it is very special to play in front of them again. Australia had defeated India 2-1 in the three-match ODI series,...

Four civilians injured in grenade attack by militants in J-K's Baramulla

Four civilians were injured after militants lobbed a grenade on a vehicle carrying security personnel in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district on Wednesday, police saidThe attack took place at Singhpora in Pattan area of the district, they ...

Topher Grace-led comedy 'Home Economics' a go at ABC

American actor Topher Graces return to network TV is officially underway as television broadcasting company ABC has given a series order to Home Economics, a single-camera comedy that centres on three siblings -one a member of the 1 per cen...

Maha: Bison strays into residential area in Pune; rescued

A gaur Indian bison strayed into a residential area in Maharashtras Pune city on Wednesday morning, causing panic among residents, officials said. Later, the animal was rescued after about five hours.As it has some injuries, it would be giv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020