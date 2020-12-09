'Smoother glide path' to Brexit trade deal after N.Ireland accord, UK's Gove says

'Smoother glide path' to Brexit trade deal after N.Ireland accord, UK's Gove saysReuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:51 IST
Britain and the European Union have a smoother glide path to a Brexit trade deal now they have agreed on the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit supremo, Michael Gove, said on Wednesday.
"There is a smoother glide path towards a possible deal," Gove said, referring to the removal of clauses in draft British laws that would have broken the 2020 Brexit divorce treaty.
"I hope that we will secure a free trade agreement," Gove told Sky, adding that if a deal was not done the finance minister would take steps to ensure British businesses were competitive.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sky
- Brexit
- British
- Michael Gove
- Boris Johnson
- Gove
ALSO READ
UK considers whether to remove British judges from Hong Kong court
UK considers whether to remove British judges from Hong Kong court
UK will remain global leader for asset management after Brexit-Sunak
Anticipating Brexit disruption, AO World doubles warehouse capacity -CEO
UK car industry says failure to clinch Brexit deal could cost 55.4 bln stg by 2025