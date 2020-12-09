Left Menu
Telangana CM to join PM Modi for Central Vista foundation stone laying

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that he will join the latter with a sense of pride on the occasion of laying of the foundation stone for the grand project of Central Vista.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-12-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:52 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that he will join the latter with a sense of pride on the occasion of laying of the foundation stone for the grand project of Central Vista. This comes as PM Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone and perform 'Bhumi Pujan' for the construction of the new Parliament building on December 10, which is a part of the Rs 20,000 crores Central Vista project.

"I (will) join you with a sense of pride on the occasion of laying of the foundation stone for the grand project of Central Vista. The project was long overdue, as existing government infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and also associated with our colonial past," Rao said in his letter to PM Modi. Rao stated that the new Central Vista project will be "a symbol of self-esteem, prestige & national pride of a resurgent, confident and strong India."

"I wish for the speedy completion of this prestigious nationally important project," he said in his letter to PM Modi. The Central Vista redevelopment project is a construction plan to give India's power corridor a new spatial identity in what is usually called Lutyen's Delhi. The Central Vista, located in the heart of the national capital, extends from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate and is a tourist attraction.

The contract for revisiting master plan for development of Central Vista (Rajpath) and a common central secretariat has been awarded to a Gujarat-based firm-HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd with the government prescribing stringent timelines for completing various works including refurbishment of parliament building by 2024, said Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on October 25. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

