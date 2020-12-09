Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Army distributes ration, medical kits to 350 families in J-K's Ramban

The Indian Army on Wednesday carried out the distribution of ration and medical kits to 350 families in the Ramban district.

ANI | Ramban (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:59 IST
Indian Army distributes ration, medical kits to 350 families in J-K's Ramban
Indian Army Jawans distributing medical kits and rations in a village of J-K's Ramban district.. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army on Wednesday carried out the distribution of ration and medical kits to 350 families in the Ramban district. The Army personnel distributed the aid to people residing in the areas of Sumbar, Dagnari, Banj, Bajon and Malpatti villages of Ramban district in consonance with the Army's program 'Corona Mukt Awam'.

PRO (Defence) Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir in a series of tweets shared pictures of Jawans distributing medical kits and ration to the needy families. "Do We as Citizens of India know where is Sumbar, Dagnari, Banj, Bajon & Malpatti?? These villages are located in the backward, remote and higher reaches of Ramban District in Jammu and Kashmir," PRO (Defence) Udhampur said in a tweet.

"At present, the local Awam residing in these areas are deprived of basic facilities due to remoteness of location & rugged terrain. Lack of road connectivity makes it difficult for the Awam to make their ends meet," the PRO tweeted. It further tweeted while attaching the picture of Jawans carrying ration and medical kits, "Can you identify these troops who are physically carrying the Ration & Medical kits up the higher reaches for the Awam ignoring the odds presented by the inhospitable terrain?"

"They are the Rashtriya Rifles troops who amidst the global Covid-19 pandemic, physically carried & distributed Rations & Medical kits to locals residing in these areas in consonance with the Indian Army's "Corona Mukt Awam!," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pound volatility rises as Johnson, von der Leyen head to last-ditch Brexit dinner

Sterling rose against a broadly weak dollar on Wednesday after three days of losses as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson headed to Brussels for dinner with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a last ditch attempt to avo...

Cabinet approves Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana: Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar.

Cabinet approves Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar....

Japan firms' winter bonus payments face biggest fall since 2009, Nikkei survey says

Winter bonus payments by Japanese companies for 2020 are set to fall 8.55 from a year earlier, the biggest drop since the global financial crisis in 2009, a survey by Nikkei newspaper showed on Wednesday. The drop would exceed the 5.37 decl...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. coronavirus cases crossed 15 million as President-elect Joe Biden vowed to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office and Britain started inoculating people, offering hope of slowing the pandemic.DEATHS AND INFECTI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020