Indian Army distributes ration, medical kits to 350 families in J-K's Ramban

The Indian Army on Wednesday carried out the distribution of ration and medical kits to 350 families in the Ramban district. The Army personnel distributed the aid to people residing in the areas of Sumbar, Dagnari, Banj, Bajon and Malpatti villages of Ramban district in consonance with the Army's program 'Corona Mukt Awam'.

PRO (Defence) Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir in a series of tweets shared pictures of Jawans distributing medical kits and ration to the needy families. "Do We as Citizens of India know where is Sumbar, Dagnari, Banj, Bajon & Malpatti?? These villages are located in the backward, remote and higher reaches of Ramban District in Jammu and Kashmir," PRO (Defence) Udhampur said in a tweet.

"At present, the local Awam residing in these areas are deprived of basic facilities due to remoteness of location & rugged terrain. Lack of road connectivity makes it difficult for the Awam to make their ends meet," the PRO tweeted. It further tweeted while attaching the picture of Jawans carrying ration and medical kits, "Can you identify these troops who are physically carrying the Ration & Medical kits up the higher reaches for the Awam ignoring the odds presented by the inhospitable terrain?"

"They are the Rashtriya Rifles troops who amidst the global Covid-19 pandemic, physically carried & distributed Rations & Medical kits to locals residing in these areas in consonance with the Indian Army's "Corona Mukt Awam!," it added. (ANI)