NGT forms committee to to monitor compliance of pollution norms by textile units in Rajasthan

The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee to monitor compliance of pollution norms by textile units in Jodhpur and Pali in Rajasthan saying that there is need for a stringent approach against violators. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson justice A K Goel said violation of environmental norms is still continuing even after about 16 years of monitoring by the High Court and the tribunal.

''Self-serving denial by the common effluent treatment plant operator does not, in the circumstances, inspire any confidence and will require verification. Such unsatisfactory situation needs to be expeditiously remedied to enforce citizens right to clean environment and stringent approach needs to be adopted against chronic non compliances,'' the bench said. The monitoring committee will be headed by Justice Prakash Chandra Tatia, (former Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court).

The committee also comprises nominees of Central Pollution Control Board and state pollution control board, Barmer District Magistrate, and Dr. Ajit Pratap Singh, Profesor, BITS Pilani. The state pollution control board will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance, the tribunal said adding that the District Magistrate may facilitate the functioning of the committee by providing logistics and other facilities.

''It will be open to the Committee to conduct proceedings by video conference, if so required. The Committee will be at liberty to associate any other independent Expert or Institution. ''The Committee may take stock of compliance of environmental norms with reference to status found in the earlier studies and the status which may be found on the ground,'' the bench said. The tribunal's direction came on a plea filed by advocate Digvijay Singhvi against pollution caused by the textile industries at Balotra, Bithuja and Jasol in District Barmer. The applicant alleged discharge of toxic effluents by the textile industries, over and above the capacity of the Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), which resulted in irreversible damage to the environment, including the groundwater quality and table, lives and health of the local residents.