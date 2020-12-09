Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT forms committee to to monitor compliance of pollution norms by textile units in Rajasthan

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson justice A K Goel said violation of environmental norms is still continuing even after about 16 years of monitoring by the High Court and the tribunal.Self-serving denial by the common effluent treatment plant operator does not, in the circumstances, inspire any confidence and will require verification.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:18 IST
NGT forms committee to to monitor compliance of pollution norms by textile units in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee to monitor compliance of pollution norms by textile units in Jodhpur and Pali in Rajasthan saying that there is need for a stringent approach against violators. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson justice A K Goel said violation of environmental norms is still continuing even after about 16 years of monitoring by the High Court and the tribunal.

''Self-serving denial by the common effluent treatment plant operator does not, in the circumstances, inspire any confidence and will require verification. Such unsatisfactory situation needs to be expeditiously remedied to enforce citizens right to clean environment and stringent approach needs to be adopted against chronic non compliances,'' the bench said. The monitoring committee will be headed by Justice Prakash Chandra Tatia, (former Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court).

The committee also comprises nominees of Central Pollution Control Board and state pollution control board, Barmer District Magistrate, and Dr. Ajit Pratap Singh, Profesor, BITS Pilani. The state pollution control board will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance, the tribunal said adding that the District Magistrate may facilitate the functioning of the committee by providing logistics and other facilities.

''It will be open to the Committee to conduct proceedings by video conference, if so required. The Committee will be at liberty to associate any other independent Expert or Institution. ''The Committee may take stock of compliance of environmental norms with reference to status found in the earlier studies and the status which may be found on the ground,'' the bench said. The tribunal's direction came on a plea filed by advocate Digvijay Singhvi against pollution caused by the textile industries at Balotra, Bithuja and Jasol in District Barmer. The applicant alleged discharge of toxic effluents by the textile industries, over and above the capacity of the Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), which resulted in irreversible damage to the environment, including the groundwater quality and table, lives and health of the local residents.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to toughen sanctions on Turkish drilling, draft summit statement says

The European Union will impose sanctions on more Turkish individuals and companies responsible for drilling in contested waters in the Mediterranean, according to a draft statement prepared for EU leaders to agree at a summit on Thursday. I...

Speaker denies charge that he provided assistance to gold smuggling case accused

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Wednesday dismissed as baseless, the charge of the BJP state chief that he had provided assistance to the accused in the gold smuggling case. The assumptions made in media reports are not right....

Supermarkets supplying N. Ireland will get grace period, says UK's Gove

Supermarkets selling into Northern Ireland will have a grace period to adapt their systems, Michael Gove, the British minister in charge of implementing the Brexit deal, said on Wednesday. Updating parliament on an agreement with the Europe...

Nokia, Zain KSA achieve record indoor 5G speed of 1.9 Gbps in Saudi Arabia

Nokia on Wednesday said it has achieved a record 5G speed of 1.9 Gbps during a successful trial of its next-generation indoor 5G solution at mobile operator Zain KSAs headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.Nokias AirScale Indoor Radio System ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020