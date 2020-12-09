C'garh: 16-year-old girl gang-raped, minor among four held

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four persons, including a boy, in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place last week and the accused, all residents of a locality where the girl lives, had recorded the act on a mobile phone. Threatening to upload her video on social media, they sexually assaulted the victim for the second time on Sunday, police said.

Three of the accused, identified as Sheikh Ramzan, Sandip Rajak and Shishu Rajak, all aged 20, were arrested in the last two days, while their 16-year-old accomplice was detained, they said. They were nabbed based on a complaint lodged by the victim at Tarbahar police station, the police said.

''As per the complaint, Ramzan, who apparently knew the victim, had called her on the pretext of taking her for an outing last week. After she agreed, he took her on his motorcycle to a dilapidated and deserted quarter of railway in Tarbahar, where the other accused were already present,'' said Pradip Arya, Station House Officer (SHO) of Tarbahar police station. ''They took turns to rape her and Sandip also allegedly recorded the sexual assault on his mobile phone before she was allowed to go home,'' he said.

On Sunday, the accused again called the girl to the same place and raped her after threatening to upload her video on social media, he added. The girl, who earlier kept mum, narrated her ordeal to her family members on Tuesday, following which they took her to the police station and lodged the complaint, Arya said.

The accused were arrested and booked under section 376 D (gang rape) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. Probe into the case is underway, he added.