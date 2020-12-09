Work underway on preliminary EU budget deal, says Poland's Duda

Work underway on preliminary EU budget deal, says Poland's DudaReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:18 IST
There is a preliminary agreement in the works on the European Union budget and recovery fund, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Friday during a vistit to Prague in the Czech Republic.
"At the moment, a preliminary agreement has been outlined and work and discussions on it are ongoing," Duda told a joint news conference with Czech President Milos Zeman.
