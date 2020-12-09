ICC prosecutor drops preliminary probe into alleged UK war crimes in Iraq-statement

ICC prosecutor drops preliminary probe into alleged UK war crimes in Iraq-statementReuters | Baghdad | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:09 IST
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Wednesday said she was dropping a preliminary probe into alleged war crimes by British troops in Iraq.
The probe never rose to the level of a full investigation and Fatou Bensouda's office concluded that British authorities had examined the allegations.
Also Read: UK considers whether to remove British judges from Hong Kong court
- READ MORE ON:
- British