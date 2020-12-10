Foreign news schedule for Thursday, Dec 10

- Xi Jinping wants to make China the number one power abroad, says US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. - Our Indo-Pacific approach is based on cooperation and collaboration: India tells UN. - Over 80 million people forcibly displaced globally as of mid-2020, COVID further worsened crisis: UN Report.

- US President Donald Trump knocks on US Supreme Court's door against election results. - US government, 48 states sue Facebook for abusing market power to 'crush' smaller competitors.

