Moroccan king tells Palestinians Rabat stands by two-state solution

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:17 IST
Moroccan king tells Palestinians Rabat stands by two-state solution
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Moroccan King Mohammmed told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a phone call on Thursday that Rabat stands by a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a royal court statement said.

The king added that negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians are the only way to reach a final, lasting and comprehensive solution to the conflict.

