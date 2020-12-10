Moroccan king tells Palestinians Rabat stands by two-state solution

Moroccan king tells Palestinians Rabat stands by two-state solutionReuters | Rabat | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:17 IST
Moroccan King Mohammmed told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a phone call on Thursday that Rabat stands by a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a royal court statement said.
The king added that negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians are the only way to reach a final, lasting and comprehensive solution to the conflict.
