Attempts over years to portray Purvanchal as 'backward' region: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said over the years, there has been a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of Purvanchal by dubbing it as a backward region. The academia also put a stamp on it to escape its answerability, the chief minister said.We have reversed this perception and are committed to make eastern UP as a prosperous region of the country, he said.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:32 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said over the years, there has been a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of Purvanchal by dubbing it as a ''backward'' region. The academia also put a stamp on it to escape its answerability, the chief minister said.

''We have reversed this perception and are committed to make eastern UP as a prosperous region of the country,'' he said. The chief minister was speaking at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay University campus in Gorakhpur where he inaugurated three webinar-cum-seminar to have an intensive brainstorming on the development of Purvanchal. Being organised jointly by Uttar Pradesh Planning Department and the DDU on the 'Sustainable Development of Purvanchal: Issues, Strategy and Future Course of Action', the event is spread over 45 sessions.

It will be attended by Chief Minister Adityanath, several ministers, development experts, researchers and other stakeholders, an official release said. ''This region has everything to offer -- climate, the most fertile land in the world, abundant human resources, adequate water and flowing rivers like Ganga, Yamuna and Saryu,'' Adityanath said.

''On the basis of such resources, we have resolved to turn this region as the most developed and most prosperous region of the country,'' he said. ''This will not be done by Harvard or Cambridge but will have to be carried out by us with the help of youths, farmers and local artisans,'' the chief minister added. Referring to 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) scheme, he said every district has at least one unique specialty.

''We have embarked upon to develop, promote and market these products under ODOP to realise the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Atmanirbhar Bharat,'' he said, asserting that it has already become the ''most popular'' scheme of the country..

