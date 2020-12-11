2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid positive

Left Menu
Amid heavy deployment at the Singhu border area, two of the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who led the force where the farmers' protest is ongoing against three farm laws, have tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 08:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid heavy deployment at the Singhu border area, two of the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who led the force where the farmers' protest is ongoing against three farm laws, have tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Delhi Police, both the officers are currently under home isolation. The Delhi police officers who tested positive has been identified as Outer North Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) Gaurav and Additional DCP Ghanshyam Bansal.

This comes on the 16th day of the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws. Farmer leaders on Thursday said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railways to put pressure on the government for the repeal of three farm laws after rejecting the Centre's proposals to make amendments on Wednesday.

Six rounds of talks have taken place between the Centre and farmer leaders regarding the laws but no headway has been made on the front. The farmers are protesting against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce(Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

