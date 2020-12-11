Left Menu
Odisha is ready with logistics for COVID vaccination, says CM Patnaik

Odisha government is fully prepared for COVID-19 vaccination in the state, and logistics system has been set up for its smooth conduct, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 11-12-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 10:01 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (FIle photo). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha government is fully prepared for COVID-19 vaccination in the state, and logistics system has been set up for its smooth conduct, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday. "The vaccination process in the country is likely to start soon and for that complete database has been prepared in Odisha and a logistics system has been set up for smooth conduct of the Vaccination process," said Patnaik during the review of COVID-19 situation in the state, as quoted by the state government's press release.

The Chief Minister also directed administrative machinery to remain vigilant to deal with the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis. Patnaik further stated that the State government is working with the aim of livelihood generation. Patnaik said that he would review the livelihood program with the district Administration and Bank authorities on December 22 on the lending programs to farmers and MSMEs.

The Chief Minister said that the negligence in lending to all these livelihood programs "would not be tolerated". According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,978 active cases in the state. (ANI)

