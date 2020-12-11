Hungary will seek to annul rule-of-law declaration in EU court -Justice Minister

Hungary will launch a case to annul the rule-of-law declaration approved at this week's European Union summit at the bloc's top court, Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga told state radio on Friday. The declaration launched at the EU summit on Thursday states that the rule-of-law link to funds will be applied objectively and only to safeguard the proper use of EU money, rather than to punish countries under the separate EU rule-of-law probes.

To delay the application of this new regulation, Poland and Hungary can ask the EU's top court to check if it is in line with EU treaties, which could take two years.