Hyderabad woman urges Centre to help in finding missing husband

A woman from Hyderabad has appealed Central government for help in finding her husband who is an Afghan national and who left her with no resources to look after herself and her three children.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-12-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 14:59 IST
Rafiya Sultana. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A woman from Hyderabad has appealed Central government for help in finding her husband who is an Afghan national and who left her with no resources to look after herself and her three children. Speaking to ANI, the woman, Rafiya Sultana, alleged that she married Hussain Ali in October 1986 and had three children.

"He was working in Kuwait and used to visit India to see us and used to take care of our expenses also. In 1999 he migrated to Australia and changed his name to Mohammed Hossain Habibi, subsequently acquiring Australian Citizenship and has since abandoned us with no source of income, nor has visited us since then," Sultana told ANI. She added that she had tried twice to reach her husband through the Australian Embassy in New Delhi but in vain.

"The last time we spoke was in 2007. Since then his contact numbers have not been working. I have led a life of struggle trying to make ends meet. My oldest daughter has been married off. My other two daughters are yet to be married. There is no financial support from my son. I request the Government of India to trace my husband," she said. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

