Bengaluru CCB busts 3 prostitution rackets

Bengaluru Police has busted three alleged prostitution rackets which were running under the guise of spas and massage centres, the police said. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Polic, Crime, Bengaluru City Police said that raids were conducted by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) spa and massage centres at Koramangala and Basveshwarnagar.

"The Central Crime Branch unearthed three prostitution rackets being run in the guise of spa and massage centres at Koramangala and Basveshwarnagar," he said, Earlier on December 9, a prostitution racket was busted and four women of foreign nationality have been rescued after a raid conducted by the CCB. Total two raids were conducted by the Central Crime Branch on Tuesday night, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) informed. (ANI)