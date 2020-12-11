Ethiopian government says it is returning Eritrean refugees to camps in Tigray

Ethiopian government says it is returning Eritrean refugees to camps in TigrayReuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:39 IST
The Ethiopian government said on Friday that it was bussing Eritrean refugees from the capital Addis Ababa back to two camps they had fled from during fighting in the northern Tigray region.
"A large number of misinformed refugees are moving out in an irregular manner," the Ethiopian statement said. "The government is safely returning those refugees to their respective camps."