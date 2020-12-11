Left Menu
U.S. to approve of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in coming days -Azar

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 18:11 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

U.S. approval of Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine should come within days, with the first Americans getting immunized as early as Monday or Tuesday, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Friday.

Azar, speaking on ABC News's "Good Morning America" program, added that the FDA had informed the drugmaker it planned to move forward toward authorization. The federal government would also work with the company to get the vaccine shipped out, he added.

