Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burglars steel idol, ornaments from Mathura temple

Burglars allegedly stole an idol, gold and silver ornaments and cash from a temple here, police said Friday. The burglars also stole a crown of gold, six crowns made of silver and Rs 40,000, the priest told police.Surveillance teams have been pressed into action to nab the accused, Superintendent of Police rural Shrish Chandra said..

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:25 IST
Burglars steel idol, ornaments from Mathura temple

Burglars allegedly stole an idol, gold and silver ornaments and cash from a temple here, police said Friday. In his complaint, the priest told police that it was an ancient idol made of 'Ashtadhatu' (an alloy of eight metals).

The priest, Narendra Kumar, came to know about the incident in the early hours of Thursday, the police said. The burglars also stole a crown of gold, six crowns made of silver and Rs 40,000, the priest told police.

Surveillance teams have been pressed into action to nab the accused, Superintendent of Police (rural) Shrish Chandra said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British stocks drop as prospect of no-deal Brexit grows

London-listed shares ended lower on Friday as investors prepared for Britain to leave the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, while Rolls-Royce tumbled after it downgraded this years forecast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8...

WHO expects decisions on Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines in weeks

The World Health Organization expects to make decisions on whether to give emergency use approval to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca in coming weeks, its chief scientist said on Friday.Soumya Swaminathan said the glob...

European shares break 5-week winning streak; Sanofi down on vaccine delay

European shares slipped on Friday, ending an action-packed week on a somber note on worries over the economic impact of the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and the fate of a Brexit trade deal.The pan-European STOXX 600 index slid 0.8, extending...

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina's Guzman has no plans for 'one shot' fix to peso's problems

Argentinas currency crisis will not be resolved with a one shot fix, Economy Minister Martin Guzman told Reuters, indicating a continued slow decline for the peso rather than a sudden devaluation. As the South American country suffers a bit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020