MRO, other officials physically assaulted in Telangana's Rangareddy; case registered

Telangana police on Friday registered an FIR on Friday in the incident where Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) and other officials were physically assaulted when they went to demolish the illegal rooms built on government land at Kukatpally. According to police, the incident occurred on December 9 when MRO and other officials identified three illegal rooms and tried to demolish them.

"MRO Gangdhar filed a complaint stating that he along with Revenue Inspector Sumathi and other Village Revenue Officers (VROs) went to Kukatpally for verification. They identified three rooms and tried to demolish them with the help of JCB. The colony people objected and started abusing the officers. They even warned them and threw footwear. This incident took place on December 9," T Narsing Rao, Inspector of Police, Kukatpally Police Station told ANI over the phone. According to the complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 353 IPC (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) 332 IPC (Whoever voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 506 IPC (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 290 IPC ( Punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for), 447 IPC (Punishment for criminal trespass)

The accused are absconding and we are yet to investigate the case, Rao said. (ANI)

