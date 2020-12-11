Left Menu
Development News Edition

MRO, other officials physically assaulted in Telangana's Rangareddy; case registered

Telangana police on Friday registered an FIR on Friday in the incident where Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) and other officials were physically assaulted when they went to demolish the illegal rooms built on government land at Kukatpally.

ANI | Rangareddy (Telangana) | Updated: 11-12-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 23:48 IST
MRO, other officials physically assaulted in Telangana's Rangareddy; case registered
Visuals from the incident spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana police on Friday registered an FIR on Friday in the incident where Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) and other officials were physically assaulted when they went to demolish the illegal rooms built on government land at Kukatpally. According to police, the incident occurred on December 9 when MRO and other officials identified three illegal rooms and tried to demolish them.

"MRO Gangdhar filed a complaint stating that he along with Revenue Inspector Sumathi and other Village Revenue Officers (VROs) went to Kukatpally for verification. They identified three rooms and tried to demolish them with the help of JCB. The colony people objected and started abusing the officers. They even warned them and threw footwear. This incident took place on December 9," T Narsing Rao, Inspector of Police, Kukatpally Police Station told ANI over the phone. According to the complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 353 IPC (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) 332 IPC (Whoever voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 506 IPC (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 290 IPC ( Punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for), 447 IPC (Punishment for criminal trespass)

The accused are absconding and we are yet to investigate the case, Rao said. (ANI)

Also Read: Ahmed Patel: Extraordinary politician with ordinary disposition (Tribute)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rao

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Sanofi/GSK plan late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials after safety data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA set to authorize Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it was working rapidly to issue an emergency use authorization EUA for Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, with the green light coming possibly as soon as Friday evening, according to the New Y...

U.S. Senate backs $740 billion defense bill by veto-proof margin; voting continues

At least 75 members of the Republican-led U.S. Senate voted for a sweeping 740 billion annual defense bill as voting continued on Friday, a number larger than the two-thirds majority in the 100-member chamber that would be needed to defeat ...

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

CVS Health Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc expect to administer the first Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccines to residents of long-term U.S. nursing homes on December 21, executives at the companies said. That will be followed by shots from ...

Navy to help UK protect fishing waters in case of no-deal Brexit, newspaper reports

Four Royal Navy patrol ships will be ready from Jan. 1 to help Britain protect its fishing waters in case of a no-deal Brexit, The Guardian newspaper reported on Friday.The 80-metre-long vessels will have the power to stop, check and impoun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020