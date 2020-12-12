Left Menu
Farmers try to let vehicles use toll plaza for free in UP's Kaushambi, police thwart attempt

Updated: 12-12-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 17:05 IST
Farmers try to let vehicles use toll plaza for free in UP's Kaushambi, police thwart attempt
A group of protesting farmers were stopped on Saturday from making a toll plaza free for all vehicles on the Kokhraj-Handia Bypass road in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said

Kaushambi Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said, ''The farmers were planning to make the toll plaza, situtated on the Kokhraj-Handia Bypass road under Kokhraj police station, free of toll charges.'' ''As soon as the police came to know about this, sub-divisional magistrate of Sirathu Radheyshyam Gupta along with Circle Officer of Sirathu Ramveer Singh along with a police force reached the toll plaza, and pacified the agitating farmers,'' he added

After backing down from the protest, the farmers handed over a memorandum to the SDM, Abhinandan added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

U'khand: COVID officer to be deployed for Kumbh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday asked officials to deploy a special COVID officer for 2021 Haridwar Kumbh Mela. Reviewing preparations for the event, Rawat authorised Kumbh mela officials and the Garhwal commiss...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocksFor more than two decades, Pham Van Thuoc has scoured Europe in search of historical church clocks, bringing them back t...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes five genes linked to severe diseaseThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and...

Guj property feud: Siblings throw acid on woman, her 3 kids

Three children in the 5-14 age group and their mother were injured on Saturday in an acid attack allegedly carried out by two siblings over a property dispute in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, police said. The victims were asleep at 5am when the acc...
