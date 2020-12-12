Farmers try to let vehicles use toll plaza for free in UP's Kaushambi, police thwart attempt

A group of protesting farmers were stopped on Saturday from making a toll plaza free for all vehicles on the Kokhraj-Handia Bypass road in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said

Kaushambi Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said, ''The farmers were planning to make the toll plaza, situtated on the Kokhraj-Handia Bypass road under Kokhraj police station, free of toll charges.'' ''As soon as the police came to know about this, sub-divisional magistrate of Sirathu Radheyshyam Gupta along with Circle Officer of Sirathu Ramveer Singh along with a police force reached the toll plaza, and pacified the agitating farmers,'' he added

After backing down from the protest, the farmers handed over a memorandum to the SDM, Abhinandan added.