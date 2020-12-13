Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM6 MH-FARMERS-NCP PM should clarify on remarks of Danve, Goyal: NCP Mumbai: The NCP on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify on the claims of some Union ministers that the ongoing farmers' protest against the new agri laws has the backing of Pakistan, China and Maoists. .

BOM8 MH-FARMERS-ATHAWALE Probe if unrelated people part of farmers' protest: Athawale Nagpur: A day after Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the farmers' agitation has been ''infiltrated by Leftist and Maoist elements'', Union minister Ramdas Athawale said it is important to inquire if such people have entered who have no relation with the farmers' protest. . BOM1 MH-TRP-ARREST TRP scam: Republic Media Network's CEO arrested Mumbai: Mumbai Police arrested Republic Media Network's Chief Executive Officer Vikas Khanchandani on Sunday morning in connection with the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam, a police official said. .

BES1 MH-SHEEP Maharashtra: Madgyal sheep gets offer of Rs 70 lakh Pune: A Madgyal breed sheep, known for its unique appearance and superior meat quality, has got an offer of a whopping Rs 70 lakh from a buyer in Maharashtra's Sangli district while its owner has quoted a price of Rs 1.5 crore. . BES6 MH-VOTER ID-DUMPED 117 voter IDs found dumped in Thane's Ulhasnagar, probe on Thane: Over 100 voter IDs have been found dumped in Mharal area of Ulhasnagar in Thane district, officials said on Sunday..