Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Top stories from western region

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 17:07 IST
Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM6 MH-FARMERS-NCP PM should clarify on remarks of Danve, Goyal: NCP Mumbai: The NCP on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify on the claims of some Union ministers that the ongoing farmers' protest against the new agri laws has the backing of Pakistan, China and Maoists. .

BOM8 MH-FARMERS-ATHAWALE Probe if unrelated people part of farmers' protest: Athawale Nagpur: A day after Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the farmers' agitation has been ''infiltrated by Leftist and Maoist elements'', Union minister Ramdas Athawale said it is important to inquire if such people have entered who have no relation with the farmers' protest. . BOM1 MH-TRP-ARREST TRP scam: Republic Media Network's CEO arrested Mumbai: Mumbai Police arrested Republic Media Network's Chief Executive Officer Vikas Khanchandani on Sunday morning in connection with the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam, a police official said. .

BES1 MH-SHEEP Maharashtra: Madgyal sheep gets offer of Rs 70 lakh Pune: A Madgyal breed sheep, known for its unique appearance and superior meat quality, has got an offer of a whopping Rs 70 lakh from a buyer in Maharashtra's Sangli district while its owner has quoted a price of Rs 1.5 crore. . BES6 MH-VOTER ID-DUMPED 117 voter IDs found dumped in Thane's Ulhasnagar, probe on Thane: Over 100 voter IDs have been found dumped in Mharal area of Ulhasnagar in Thane district, officials said on Sunday..

Won't comment on Pranab Mukherjee's book before reading in full: Cong leaders

Senior Congress leaders have said its premature to comment on the new book by late former President Pranab Mukherjee which presented a critical point of view for the party without reading it in full. Former union minister M Veerappa Moily, ...

Germany to impose stricter lockdown to battle COVID-19

Germany will close most stores from Wednesday until at least Jan. 10, cutting short the busy Christmas shopping season, as it tightens coronavirus restrictions and tries to rein in the spread of the disease, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on...

Riz Ahmed deserves best actor Oscar nomination for 'Sound of Metal', says director Darius Marder

Sound of Metal director Darius Marder says it will be a profound statement for Muslims around the world if his films lead star Riz Ahmed bags an Oscar nomination in the best actor in a leading role category at the 93rd Academy Awards. The m...

Four held with 1.5 kgs gold biscuits in JK's Reasi

The police have arrested four people and seized gold biscuits weighing 1.5 kgs in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district, officials said on Sunday. The accused were part of a gang which used to bring gold from Guwahati and sell it at various pla...
