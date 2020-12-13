Left Menu
BJP leaders break CCTV cameras installed at Kejriwal's house: Delhi CMO

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 19:59 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sitting on strike in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here broke CCTV cameras installed at his house, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Sunday. "BJP leaders sitting on strike broke CCTV cameras installed at the Chief Minister's house," CMO was quoted as saying in a statement.

The mayors of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and leaders of municipal corporations continue their demonstration outside Kejriwal's residence. They have continued their demand to get the MCD's due of Rs 13,000 crore from the Delhi government. The BJP members also held demonstrations in various parts of the national capital on Sunday. On December 10, Delhi Police arrested six persons after registering a case on the complaint by C Arvind, Secretary to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in which it was alleged that "BJP goons" attacked Sisodia's house on Thursday.

Delhi Police has said that an investigation is underway and a proper offence has been registered under appropriate sections of law. (ANI)

