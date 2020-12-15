Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta says Belarus has suspended oil shipments through terminal

Belarus' state oil corporation is "temporarily suspending" selling oil via the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda, oil terminal Klaipedos Nafta said in a statement on Tuesday. "We understand our client's decisions are likely motivated by political, not economical, logic, which we cannot influence", terminal commercial director Mindaugas Navikas said in a statement.

In August, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko warned he would divert exports now shipped through EU member Lithuania, which supports opposition claims over a disputed Aug. 9 president election.