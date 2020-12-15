Left Menu
Malaysia's parliament passes 2021 budget at final stage

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 13:52 IST
Malaysia's parliament passed the government's 2021 budget at its final reading on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin managed to stave off a potential challenge from the opposition.

Lawmakers voted 111-108 in favour of the budget, which includes a record 322.5 billion ringgit ($79.61 billion) in spending next year, up 2.5% from this year as the government seeks to spur activity in an economy badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

